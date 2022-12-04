Cami Wells: Consider exercise an indulgence for your body

Physical activity — the one thing we hear so much about is sometimes one of the last things we want to do.

Increase your enthusiasm for physical activity by changing how you think about it. Consider exercise as an indulgence for your body. Give yourself permission to enjoy a new activity; then reward yourself with something special.

Develop a plan. To develop a balanced program for a healthy body, include both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities. Moderate intensity aerobic activity gets your heart beating faster such as brisk walking. Aim for at least 150 minutes a week.

Muscle-strengthening activities make your muscles work harder than usual such as lifting weights or working with resistance bands. Aim for at least two days a week of muscle-strengthening activity.

Be adventurous. Make physical activity an adventure by trying something new such as watching a Latin dance video, taking a line dancing class, trying pickleball or disc golf, or enlisting the help of a personal trainer.

Set goals. Goals help you measure your accomplishments. They are the steps you climb to reach your ultimate destination. Write goals that are SMART:

Specific goals identify what you are going to do, such as “I will walk … ”

Measurable goals identify how much to do. Add numbers and time frames to your goals: “I will walk for 30 minutes a day … ”

Achievable goals identify actions that are possible for your situation. For example, if you are always pressed for time before and after work, maybe “I will walk for 30 minutes a day over my lunch hour” is achievable for you.

Realistic goals identify actions that are reasonable for your situation. If your job keeps you from walking at lunch every day, how many days can you expect to get away at noon?

Trackable goals help you gauge your progress. Can you check off an accomplishment on your calendar just as you had planned?

Reward yourself: It is important to reward yourself for accomplishing your goals. Treat yourself as soon as you reach your goal.

Here are a few ideas:

Make your reward something you might never do for yourself, such as getting a massage, a facial or a pedicure.

Do you love adventure? Consider planning a trip to do something you have never done before — go ziplining, or rock climbing.

Take time to read or finish a good book, watch a movie, or take a long bubble bath.

Do nothing — give yourself a few hours that are completely yours to enjoy.

Turkey Cranberry Meatballs

1 pound lean ground turkey, chicken, or beef

3/4 cup dry breadcrumbs, crushed cracker crumbs, crushed unsweetened cereal, or uncooked oatmeal

1/4 cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

1 egg

1/4 cup fat-free milk

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning or Italian seasoning

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Spray the baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients just until mixed. Shape into balls (about 24) and place on a baking sheet.

Wash your hands with soap and water after handling uncooked turkey, chicken or beef.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 120, total fat 1.5g, saturated fat 0g, sodium 115mg, total carbohydrates 12g, fiber 2g, total sugars 3g, protein 15g.