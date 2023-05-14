Most grocery stores carry precooked rice, either frozen or in containers on the shelf. While these products are convenient, they are also expensive.

It is possible to rice cook ahead of time at home to save not only time but money as well. Frozen or refrigerated brown or white rice can be incorporated into many recipes with just a few modifications.

Uncooked rice may contain the spores of the bacteria, Bacillus cereus. This microorganism can be harmful when cooked rice is not handled properly. If rice is left standing at room temperatures for too long, the bacteria can multiply to amounts that can make people sick. It is important to handle rice properly when cooking, cooling, and reheating.

When refrigerating leftover rice, place the rice in shallow containers that are no more than 3 inches deep. Put the rice into the refrigerator for quick cooling. Once cooled, cover the container. Enjoy reheated leftovers of cooked rice for three to four days.

Here are the steps to freezing rice:

1. Cook rice according to package directions. While hot, spread rice evenly on a baking sheet or in shallow freezer containers.

2. Allow rice to cool for about 20 minutes. If using a baking sheet, scoop rice into freezer-safe plastic bags or freezer containers.

3. Label each bag or container with the date, type and amount of rice. If freezer bags are used, remove the air, press so contents lay flat for easier storage and seal. Place rice in freezer. Frozen rice is best if used within 2 months.

Frozen rice can be added directly to dishes. This method works best when adding to soups or stews. The rice will defrost and heat when submerged in the liquid.

Reheating frozen rice in the microwave is also quick and easy. Break rice into chunks and place in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover bowl with a microwave-safe lid. Microwave on ‘High’ just until hot. Time will vary depending on the amount of rice and microwave wattage. Carefully, remove the lid and fluff with a fork.

When reheated, frozen rice tends to dry out quickly. Use immediately to avoid this issue. Reheating frozen rice with a tablespoon or two of water or with added vegetables will help provide moisture.

Here is an easy recipe for a rice side dish. If using frozen cooked rice, thaw in the microwave and eliminate the water in the recipe. Combine all remaining ingredients with the sautéed onion and cook until heated through.

<&underline>Dill Rice Pilaf</&underline>

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill OR 1 tablespoon dried dill

1/2 chopped cup onion

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups water

1 cup uncooked brown rice

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Wash hands with soap and water. Rinse fresh dill by gently moving around in a bowl of cool water. Pat dry with a paper towel, then finely chop.

Clean the onion by scrubbing with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Chop onion into small pieces.

Heat the vegetable oil in a medium sized pot. Sauté the chopped onion for about a minute.

Add 2 cups water, brown rice, salt, lemon juice, pepper, and dill into the pot of sautéed onion and bring to a boil.

Lower heat so the rice mixture is simmering and cover pot with a lid. Cook rice according to the directions on the package.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 260, total fat 8g, saturated fat 1.5g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 590mg, total carbohydrates 42g, fiber 3g, total sugars 1g.