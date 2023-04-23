Healthy eating is important at every age. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy or fortified soy alternatives.

Here are a few tips for integrating each of the five food groups into your meals:

Fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables contain important nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and fiber. MyPlate reminds us to make half our plate fruits and vegetables. Add extra fruits and vegetables to dishes, even if they already contain/call for them in the recipe.

Use fruit as the main ingredient in dessert recipes. Fruits like strawberries, apples and bananas can add sweetness without added sugars.

Whole grains: Many whole grains — such as brown rice, wild rice, barley and bulgar — provide fiber and important nutrients. According to MyPlate, whole grain intake may reduce the risk for heart disease and may also help with weight management.

Replace half of white flour with whole wheat flour in recipes for baked goods. Create new variations of salad and soup recipes by adding whole grain ingredients. Include 100% whole grain breads and pastas in meals.

Protein foods: Eating a variety of protein foods like meats, poultry, seafood, beans, nuts, and seeds can help people meet their protein and nutrient needs. For recipes with meats or poultry, choose lean ingredients like skinless chicken or turkey breast, pork loin, or lean ground beef (at least 92% lean).

Use other protein sources, including seafood and non-animal-based sources such as beans, lentils, peas, nuts, tofu and seeds.

Dairy: Dairy products are the number one source of calcium in the American diet and contain vitamin D and potassium. The Dairy Group does not include foods made from milk that have little calcium and a high fat content such as are cream cheese, sour cream, cream and butter.

Using milk instead of water to make oatmeal or hot chocolate will give foods a richer flavor and creamier consistency. Use yogurt instead of mayonnaise for sweet and savory dips.

Top veggies with a sprinkling of a little grated, low-fat natural, hard cheese adds protein, calcium and a scrumptious taste.

Go for more color with your vegetables! Have a variety of dark green, orange, red, yellow, and add in dry beans and peas.

MyPlate Salad

1/2 bunch dark green leafy lettuce

1 tomato, gently, chopped

1 carrot, chopped or shredded

1 cucumber, chopped

1/4 cup raisins or dried cranberries

1 apple, cored and chopped

1/2 cup cooked ham or turkey, cubed

1/2 cup cheese, shredded

Low-fat salad dressing (optional)

Wash hands with soap and water. Gently rub the salad greens, tomato and apple under cold running water. Dry the salad greens, chop the tomato, and core and chop the apple. Scrub the carrot and cucumber with vegetable brush under running water; pat dry and chop.

Tear lettuce into bite-sized pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mix.

Gently mix with your favorite dressing, if desired.

Serve with whole grain bread and you have all 5 food groups!

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/4 of recipe): Calories 120, total fat 5g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 15mg, sodium 140mg, total carbohydrates 14g, fiber 2g, total sugars 9g, protein 5g.