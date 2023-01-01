Cami Wells: Dispelling the myths surrounding physical activity

We all know that physical activity is good for you, but it is easy to drag your feet — literally. We all have reasons to stay inactive, but sometimes those reasons are based more on myth than reality. This article discusses common myths about physical activity and how to replace them with a positive, can-do attitude.

Myth 1: “I don’t have enough time to be physically active.” Physical activity does take time, but there are ways to make it doable.

If you do not have 30 minutes in your daily schedule for an activity break, try to find three 10-minute periods. While on your lunch break, walk with a coworker around the building for 10 to 15 minutes. This is a fantastic way to hold a short meeting or have some social time.

Need more family time? Spend time together being active by taking a walk, playing games, or going for a bike ride. Get the whole family involved in household chores like cleaning, vacuuming and yard work.

Myth 2: “The older you are the less physical activity you need.” Most people become less physically active as they age, but keeping fit is important throughout life — especially as you get older.

Regular physical activity increases older adult’s ability to perform routine daily tasks and to stay independent longer. Lack of physical activity can lead to more visits to the doctor, more hospitalizations, and more use of medicines for a variety of illnesses. It is never too late to start but you should check with your health care provider before beginning a new exercise program.

Myth 3: “Being physically active is too expensive. It takes equipment, special shoes and I have to pay for a gym membership.” Physical activity can be done anywhere and does not necessarily require equipment, except a comfortable pair of walking shoes.

Walking is perhaps the most practiced physical activity, and it is free, requiring only that you dress appropriately for the weather. Most communities have parks, walking trails or other pedestrian areas that are ideal for walking, running or playing.

Myth 4: “Physical activity makes you tired.” Although you may feel somewhat tired during a workout session, you usually feel more energized afterwards.

Doing any regular physical activity can raise your overall energy levels and make you better able to manage everything you need to undertake during the day. Regular exercise can also improve your sleep and help manage your stress.

<&underline>Strawberry-Banana Cheesecake Wrap</&underline>

4 ounce package reduced-fat cream cheese

2 teaspoons sugar, optional

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

3 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas

2 cups strawberries, washed, thinly sliced

2 bananas, washed, thinly sliced

In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar (if desired) and vanilla extract.

Place tortilla on a plate, spread cream cheese mixture all the way to the edges on each tortilla. Lay the strawberries in a single layer on top of the cream cheese. Top with banana slices.

Roll up tortilla, being careful to keep the filling inside the wrap. Set seam side down. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Cut in half to serve.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 160, total fat 5g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 10mg, sodium 180mg, total carbohydrates 25g, fiber 2g, total sugars 9g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 4g.