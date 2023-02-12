Baking is an inexpensive family activity that provides opportunities for families to share baking traditions, recipes and family heritage. Skills learned in the kitchen include reading and following directions, math functions, conserving resources, time management, teamwork, problem-solving, building healthy relationships and many more.

Are you excited to get in the kitchen? Here are a few frequently asked questions on baking:

What’s the difference between baking soda and baking powder? Baking soda requires an acidic ingredient to produce carbon dioxide which is the gas responsible for the rising of baked goods. Buttermilk, vinegar and sour cream are examples of acidic ingredients often found in recipes that use baking soda as the leavening agent.

Baking powder is a mixture of baking soda and a powdered acid, such as tartaric acid. Because it already contains an acid, all it needs is moisture and heat added to activate it. It’s typically used in recipes that don’t call for an acidic ingredient.

Why do some recipes contain both baking powder and baking soda? Even though the ingredients are both adding air during the baking process, they are complements, not substitutes. Baking soda can help lessen the sour flavor in some baked goods, assist in browning and improve texture.

Baking powder will rise, adding lift long after baking soda has given up resulting in lighter and more airy baked products.

Why bake with whole wheat flour? Whole wheat flour contains all three parts of the whole wheat kernel (bran, germ, and endosperm) and provides all the naturally occurring nutrients such as fiber and antioxidants. Enriched white flours such as all-purpose flour, include only the endosperm of the wheat kernel so it only includes carbohydrates and a little protein.

Can any recipe be baked with whole wheat flour? Any recipe can be baked using up to half the flour as whole wheat flour with no changes made to the recipe. For example, if the recipe calls for 1½ cups enriched white flour (such as all-purpose or bread flour), use ¾ cup whole wheat flour and ¾ cup of the enriched flour.

What’s the best way to measure flour? No matter what flour you’re baking with, if you’re not weighing the flour, measure flour in dry measuring cups. Stir the flour to fluff, lightly spoon in cup until heaping and level-off flour off with a straight-edged utensil.

Banana Oatmeal Bread

2 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup brown sugar

2 large ripe bananas, peeled and mashed

1 cup quick cooking oats

½ cup fat free milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Break eggs into a large bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw egg.

Add oil, brown sugar. bananas, oats and milk to eggs. Mix well.

Add all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Stir together.

Spray a 9x5-inch inch loaf pan with cooking spray. Pour batter into the pan.

Bake in for 55-60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the bread.

Makes 16 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 210, total fat 8g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 20mg, sodium 210mg, total carbohydrates 32g, fiber 2g, total sugars 15g, includes 13g added sugars, protein 4g.