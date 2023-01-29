Cami Wells: Folic acid an important vitamin for everyone

Folic acid is a B vitamin that everyone needs.

The body uses folic acid to produce cells, including red blood cells, so it is important for men and women at all ages. Folic acid is often referred to as folate, which is the natural form of the vitamin found in foods such as leafy green vegetables and dry beans. Folic acid is the man-made form of the vitamin found in fortified breakfast cereals, bread, pasta, rice and vitamin supplements.

Why do we need folic acid? It is especially important for women before and during pregnancy. Folic acid protects unborn children against serious birth defects called neural tube defects. These birth defects happen in the first few weeks of pregnancy, often before a woman knows she is pregnant.

Not getting enough folic acid can lead to a type of anemia called folate-deficiency anemia. Folate-deficiency anemia is more common in women of childbearing age than in men. Some studies suggest folic acid may reduce risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers have found folic acid may also reduce the risk of certain types of cancer, especially colon cancer. Some studies suggest a link between too little folic acid and Alzheimer’s disease; however, more studies need to be done in this area.

How do I get folic acid?Folate is found naturally in some foods such as spinach, oranges and orange juice, nuts, beans, poultry, meat and whole grains. Folic acid is found in fortified foods (called “enriched foods”) such as breads, pastas and cereals. Look for the term “enriched” on the ingredients list to find out whether the food has added folic acid. Most multivitamins also contain 400 micrograms, or 100% of the daily value, of folic acid. Check the label to make sure.

Am I getting enough folate?Most people in the United States get enough folate. However, certain people are more likely than others to have trouble getting enough folate:

Teen girls aged 14–18 years, women aged 19–30 years, and non-Hispanic Black women.

People with alcohol use disorder.

People with disorders that lower nutrient absorption such as celiac disease and inflammatory bowel disease.

An important note for older adults, vegetarians and supplement users: Too much folic acid from supplements can hide vitamin B12 deficiency, which could result in anemia and/or permanent nerve damage. Folate supplements can also interact with several medications. Be sure to discuss any vitamins or other supplements you take with a medical-care provider.

<&underline>Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup</&underline>

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with mild green chilies

2 (15 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce, no salt added

1 (4 ounce) can green chilies

1 cup salsa

1 cup frozen corn (optional)

Cheese, shredded (optional)

Cooked rice or corn chips (optional)

Fresh cilantro, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped (optional)

Wash hands with soap and water.

Spray slow cooker bowl with non-stick cooking spray.

Place chicken breasts in bottom of slow cooker. Wash hands with soap and water after handling uncooked chicken.

Add tomatoes, black beans, tomato sauce, green chilies, salsa and corn, if desired. Gently mix.

Cook on LOW for 8 to 10 hours or on HIGH for 4 to 6 hours and until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees F as measured with a food thermometer.

Thirty minutes before serving, remove chicken breast and shred. Return chicken to slow cooker and stir.

Optional: Serve over rice or top with cheese, tortilla chips or cilantro, if desired.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 230, total fat 2g, saturated fat 0.5g, sodium 845mg, total carbohydrates 32g, fiber 10g, protein 23g.