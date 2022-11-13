Cami Wells: Food safety tips for soup

What could be tastier than enjoying on a steaming bowl of soup on a chilly day?

A hearty soup made with veggies and a protein (meat, poultry, fish or dried beans) can be the main dish for your meal. Add crackers or breadsticks on the side and fruit for dessert and you are ready to eat!

Making a larger batch of soup and serving it for another meal can be a tremendous time saver. Many soups may taste better the next day. For best safety and quality, plan to eat refrigerated soup within three to four days or freeze it. And avoid letting soup set at room temperature for more than two hours.

Do not place a large pot of hot soup directly into your refrigerator. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, it would take an 8-inch stock pot of steaming chicken soup a long time to cool to a safe temperature in your refrigerator.

Here are a few safety tips:

Add leftover soup to shallow containers, making sure soup is no more than two inches deep. Refrigerate promptly.

Chill soup in an ice or cold-water bath before refrigerating.

It is safe to place loosely covered foods in the refrigerator while still warm; cover when food is completely cooled.

When serving soup a second time, reheat it until it is steaming hot throughout, at least 165 degrees F.

Reheating leftover soup in a slow cooker is not recommended. It should be reheated on the stove, in a microwave, or in a conventional oven until it reaches 165 degrees F. Then the soup can be placed in a preheated slow cooker to keep it hot for serving.

<&underline>White Chicken Chili</&underline>

2 tablespoons olive, canola, or vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies, drained

2 (15.8 ounce) cans great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5 ounce) can low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, cubed

4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

In a large saucepan, heat oil. Add onion and cook until tender.

Add green chilies, beans, chicken broth, garlic powder, pepper, ground cumin and chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until desired thickness. Serve hot, topped with cheese.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 300, total fat 14g, saturated fat 5g, cholesterol 45mg, sodium 670mg, total carbohydrates 19g, fiber 5g, total sugars 1g, protein 23g.