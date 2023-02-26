Did you know that February is American Heart Month?

High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke because it damages the lining of the arteries, making them more susceptible to the buildup of plaque. This narrows the arteries leading to the heart and brain. Research links a high sodium intake with high blood pressure.

Even if you don’t have high blood pressure, eating less sodium can help blunt the rise in blood pressure that occurs as you age. It can also reduce your risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, osteoporosis, stomach cancer and even headaches.

Here are frequently asked questions about sodium:

How much sodium should I eat per day? The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day and moving toward an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults. Most of us are likely underestimating how much sodium we eat, if we can estimate it at all. Nine out of 10 Americans consume too much sodium. The average American eats more than 3,400 milligrams (mg) of sodium a day.

Where do we get most of our sodium? Overall, more than 70% of the sodium we eat comes from processed and restaurant foods. The top food sources of sodium in food and our diet are: breads/rolls, pizza, sandwiches, cold cuts, luncheon and cured meats, and soups.

About 15% of sodium is naturally in some foods, including celery, beets,and milk. Many people add it while cooking and eating but these additions only account for about 11% of total sodium intake. Other little-known places for sodium are in over-the-counter and prescription drugs. Check out the labels and ingredients in over-the-counter drugs. For prescription drugs, ask your health care professional or pharmacist if the medication is OK for you to take.

Is sea salt or kosher salt healthier than table salt? Kosher salt and some sea salts may have larger crystal sizes than table salt, so they may have less sodium by volume (e.g., by teaspoon or tablespoon). A teaspoon of table salt has about 2,300 mg of sodium, but a teaspoon of sea salt or kosher salt may have a little less sodium simply because fewer crystals fit on the spoon.

How do I cut back my sodium?

Choose packaged and prepared foods carefully. Compare the amount of sodium in various products by reading Nutrition Facts labels.

When possible, purchase fresh poultry, fish, pork and lean meat, rather than cured, salted, smoked and other processed meats. For fresh items, check to see whether saline or salt solution has been added — if so, choose another brand.

Select condiments and sauces with care. Lower sodium versions exist but they are not available everywhere or may still have a lot of salt.

Choose canned vegetables labeled “no salt added”, frozen vegetables without salty sauces or fresh vegetables.

3-Ingredient Barbecue Sauce

3/4 cup no salt added ketchup

2 tablespoons mustard

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Wash hands with soap and water. Mix all ingredients together.

Store leftovers tightly covered in the refrigerator.

Nutrition information per serving (2 tablespoons): Calories 40, total fat 0g, saturated fat 0g, sodium 45mg, total carbohydrates 11g, fiber 0g, total sugars 9g, includes 8g added sugars, protein 0g.