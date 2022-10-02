Cami Wells: Is this canned food safe to eat?

Canned foods are a convenient and affordable way to incorporate healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables into your diet. The process of canning ensures a long shelf life. This may be beneficial for those of us who often throw away fresh produce due to spoilage.

In commercial canning, food is placed in airtight, vacuum-sealed containers and heat processed at 250 degrees F (121 degrees C). This destroys microorganisms and inactivates enzymes. As the food cools, a vacuum seal is formed that prevents any new bacteria from getting into the can. Once the container is opened, however, bacteria can enter and begin growing in the food.

Here are three frequently asked questions about using commercially canned foods:

Is it safe to use food from dented cans? If a can containing food has a small dent, but is otherwise in good shape, the food should be safe to eat. Discard deeply dented cans. A deep dent is one that you can lay your finger into. Deep dents often have sharp points. A sharp dent on either the top or side seam can damage the seam and allow bacteria to enter the can. Discard any can with a deep dent on any seam.

Is it safe to use food from rusted cans? Discard heavily rusted cans. Cans that are heavily rusted can have tiny holes in them, allowing bacteria to enter. Surface rust that you can remove by rubbing with your finger or a paper towel is not serious. You can keep these canned foods. If you open the cans and there is any rust inside, do not eat the food. Rust (oxidized iron) is not safe to eat.

Are canned foods safe to eat after the date passes? A food that has passed its “Best if Used By” date, for example, does not necessarily mean that a food has gone bad or is unsafe. Manufacturers apply date labels at their own discretion and for a variety of reasons. The most common is to inform consumers and retailers of the date to which they can expect the food to retain its best quality and flavor.

Regularly check foods in your kitchen cabinets or pantry that are past their “Best if Used By” date to determine if the quality is sufficient for use. If the products have changed noticeably in color, consistency, or texture, avoid eating them.

This favorite recipe for “homemade” black bean brownies uses canned black beans to add affordable nutrition to the mix. A 15-ounce can of black beans costs less than $1. Black beans are packed with protein, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals

<&underline>Black Bean Brownies</&underline>

1 can (15 ounces) “no-salt-added” black beans

1 box (18.4 ounces) box brownie mix

Preheat oven to temperature according to directions on the box. Spray a baking pan (size recommended on box) with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Pour the can of black beans with liquid into a food processor or blender, and blend until well mixed and no chunks of beans remain.

Add brownie mix to the blender, and blend until well combined. Pour into the sprayed baking pan and bake according to the directions on the box.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

Makes 24 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1 brownie): Calories 125, total fat 4g, saturated fat 0.6g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 89mg, total carbohydrates 22g, fiber 0.8g, protein 1.8g.