Cami Wells: Low-cost food can be healthy

As grocery store prices continue to rise, many of us are struggling prepare meals that don’t break the food budget.

Can less expensive foods be healthy? Here are 10 tasty, budget-friendly items from each of the five food groups that can be added into most family meal plans.

1. Oatmeal: To cut down on added sugars, look for plain oatmeal and add your own flavorings at home. Mix in fruit (fresh, dried, or thawed frozen), cinnamon, chopped nuts or your favorite nut butter.

2. Canned Beans: If you are looking for quick, canned beans should be at the top of your list. With their high nutritional value, beans are great as a main course in dishes such as red beans and rice, bean burritos, chili, ham and beans, or as an addition to a favorite casserole.

3. Bananas are great additions to cereal, oatmeal or yogurt. Make a fruit skewer with banana and other fruit cut into chunks. Whip up banana “ice cream” for a tasty treat by freezing ripe banana chunks and blend until smooth.

4. Carrots are in season all year — winter, spring, summer and fall. Carrot sticks or baby carrots are a great portable snack. Pack them for work, activities or when you travel. Add diced or shredded carrots to your favorite soup, salad or slaw.

5. Dairy milk, low-fat or fat-free (or lactose-free or fortified soy versions): Milk should be refrigerated and used within seven days after opening. Cook hot cereals like oatmeal in milk to give it a creamy texture plus added nutrition. Add milk to your tea or coffee.

6. Popcorn: Dry popcorn kernels can be stored in the pantry for up to one year after opening. Purchasing popcorn kernels instead of microwave ready popcorn bags or ready to eat popcorn is often less expensive and is lower in salt (sodium).

7. Eggs are a versatile protein food that can be included in baked dishes, sandwiches or omelets, or scrambled into rice and noodle dishes. Hard-cooked eggs make a great snack or can be added to a salad for protein. Boil several at once and store in the refrigerator for up to seven days.

8. Potatoes are in season in fall and winter but can be purchased all year round. Potatoes can be stored one to two months in the pantry. They can be baked, roasted, sautéed, grilled, microwaved and air fried.

9. Canned pineapple is delicious on top of yogurt or cottage cheese. Make a pineapple sorbet by freezing canned chunks, then blend until smooth. Top chicken sandwiches or burgers with a canned pineapple ring for a great sweet-savory combination.

10. Plain yogurt: Save money by purchasing larger tubs of yogurt instead of individual containers or tubes. Use plain yogurt to top tacos, pitas, chili, potatoes and more.

Homemade

Ranch Dip Makes 15 servings

1 cup plain non-fat yogurt

1 cup non-fat sour cream

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley OR 1 tablespoon fresh parsley

1 teaspoon dried dill OR 1 tablespoon fresh dill

1/4 teaspoon pepper

If using fresh herbs, wash them by gently rubbing them under cold running water. Pat dry with a paper towel, then finely chop.

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve with fresh vegetables.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 30, total fat 1g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 25mg, total carbohydrates 3g, fiber 0g, total sugars 2g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 2g.