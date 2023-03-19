Some of America’s favorite, most versatile foods can be found in the frozen food aisle. Frozen foods offer great value, from ready-to-cook meals to ingredients and produce that leave nothing to waste. Did you know:

Frozen foods are picked at the peak of ripeness and frozen quickly, sometimes right on the field. This helps to lock in nutrients.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are equally nutritious as their fresh and canned counterparts.

Frozen foods are consistently priced year-round and are always in season.

The frozen food aisle offers a wide variety of products from ingredients to side dishes and entrées for a more affordable price.

When you buy frozen food, you can eat how much you want and when you want it without worrying about the food going to waste. This makes your food dollars go further.

You can also freeze almost any food at home. Some exceptions are canned food or eggs in shells. However, once the food (such as a ham) is out of the can, you may freeze it.

Being able to freeze food and being pleased with the quality after defrosting are two different things. Some foods simply do not freeze well. Examples are mayonnaise, cream sauce and lettuce. Raw meat and poultry maintain their quality longer than their cooked counterparts because moisture is lost during cooking.

Although freezing food is convenient and allows the re-use of leftovers, there are some food safety concerns to consider:

Food stored constantly at 0 degrees F will always be safe. Only the quality suffers with lengthy freezer storage.

Check your freezer thermometer at least weekly to be sure it is cold enough.

Always use the oldest foods before newer ones to avoid freezer burn and to keep the quality of your foods high. First in should be first out.

Label containers to know how long they have been frozen.

Shamrocks and Gold Smoothie

1/2 cup fresh spinach

2/3 cup 100% apple juice

2 cups frozen pineapple chunks, no sugar added

1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt

1 banana, gently rubbed under cool running water

Wash hands with soap and water.

Gently wash spinach under cold running water. If spinach is marked “pre-washed” or “ready-to-eat” use the spinach without further washing.

Place the apple juice and spinach leaves into a blender. Blend well.

Add remaining ingredients to the blender. Blend until smooth.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/4 of recipe): Calories 140, total fat 1g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 45mg, total carbohydrates 30g, fiber 2g, total sugars 23g, includes 4g added sugars, protein 4g.