Cami Wells: October is Eat Better Eat Together Month

October is National Eat Better, Eat Together Month and when families eat together, meals are likely to be more nutritious.

Kids who eat regularly with their families are less likely to snack on unhealthy foods and are more likely to eat fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Beyond health and nutrition, family meals provide a valuable opportunity for children and parents to reconnect. When adults, children and teenagers eat together children do better in school, have fewer behavioral problems, and communication improves.

When is the last time you sat down and ate a meal with your family? If you cannot remember, October is a great time to start having a meal with your family as often as you can.

During mealtime, make your time at the table pleasant and enjoy being together as a family. Remember to keep your interactions positive at the table. Ask your kids about their days and tell them about yours.

Give everyone a chance to talk. Keep the family table a media-free and stress-free zone. Use this valuable time to unplug from technology and interact with each other.

Looking for quick, easy meal ideas? Don’t overlook a protein food that we typically eat for breakfast. This breakfast burrito recipe only takes minutes to prepare and can also be frozen for a quick meal another day.

<&underline>Breakfast Burritos</&underline>

12 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced green pepper

10 whole wheat flour tortillas

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, shredded

Salsa (optional)

Break eggs into a medium-sized bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Season with pepper and salt as desired. Whisk the eggs with a whisk or fork until combined.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil. Add onion and green pepper and cook until tender, about 5 minutes.

dd eggs to the green pepper mixture and use a spatula to scramble until cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside.

Place a tortilla on a plate, add scrambled egg mixture. Top with a sprinkle of cheese and salsa, if desired.

Make burrito by folding two sides in and then rolling. Continue to assemble additional burritos using the same process.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator up to four days.

Makes 12 burritos

To freeze burritos for later: Place burritos in the refrigerator until cooled. When cooled, tightly wrap each burrito in tin foil and place in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat, unwrap and place burrito on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high 2-3 minutes, flipping it every minute. Let cool slightly before eating.

Nutrition information per serving (1 burrito): Calories 320, total fat 17g, saturated fat 7g, sodium 570mg, total carbohydrates 30g, fiber 4g, protein 17g.