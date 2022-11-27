Cami Wells: Picky eaters? Mix it up at mealtime

Does it seem like your child only likes a few different foods?

Caring adults play a significant role in helping children learn about food. Offering different types of food helps young children get the nutrients they need from each of the five food groups. They will also be more likely to try new foods and to like more foods. When children develop a taste for a variety of foods, it is much easier and more enjoyable to plan family meals.

Many children are hesitant to try new foods. It is completely normal for young kids to reject foods they have never tried before. Fussy eating behavior is especially common for children between the ages of 2 to 5 years. Here are tips for offering a variety of foods:

Mix it up and try something new. Ideas include fresh pineapple, red bell peppers, Greek yogurt, canned salmon, or a whole wheat pita with hummus.

Let children choose a new vegetable. Serve it raw with ranch dressing or other dip, add it to a soup, salad or casserole or serve it as a side with a meal.

Add different ingredients to salads or sandwiches. Try adding mango, snap peas or tuna to a green salad. Add thinly sliced cucumber, avocado or apples to a sandwich.

Go with the grains. Vary the grain foods purchased week to week. From bread, cereals and pasta to tortillas, bagels, quinoa or rice, there is always a new food to try.

Fruit it up. Add fruit such as blueberries, peaches or bananas to breakfast by using it to top cold or hot cereal. Buy several types of fresh, canned, dried, or frozen fruit.

Keep them visible. Place rinsed and cut fruits and vegetables, in a bag or bowl, on a shelf in the refrigerator along with string cheese or cheese cubes — right where children can see them.

Be sure to offer the same foods for the entire family. Do not be a “short-order cook,” making a different meal for children. It is too much work for parents and in the end, it does not benefit the child. Short-order cooking teaches kids they never have to try new foods. Children will be OK even if they do not eat a meal now and then. Be patient and keep trying.

Tostados

6 (6 inch) flour tortillas or tostados

2 cups refried beans

2 teaspoons chili powder (optional)

1-1/2 cups cheese, shredded

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 tomato, chopped

Salsa (optional)

Wash hands with soap and water. If not using bagged lettuce, gently wash under cold running water. Do the same with the tomato.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

On a baking sheet, arrange tortillas or tostados in a single layer. If using tortillas, spray both sides with non-stick cooking spray and bake for 4 minutes or until crisp.

Mix refried beans and chili powder, if using. Spoon 1/3 cup of refried beans on each tostada. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Top each tostada with lettuce and tomato. Serve with salsa if desired.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1 tostada): Calories 310, total fat 13g, saturated fat 7g, cholesterol 35mg, sodium 630mg, total carbohydrates 33g, fiber 6g, total sugars 1g, protein 15g.