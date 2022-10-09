Cami Wells: Potatoes are versatile, healthy

Potatoes are a low-cost versatile vegetable that come in so many different shapes and sizes. They can be baked, roasted, sautéed, grilled, microwaved and air fried.

Potatoes can be white, yellow, red, or even purple. There are a variety of potatoes including Russet, yellow, red, Yukon gold and fingerling.

Look for firm, smooth potatoes. Avoid potatoes with wrinkled skin and soft, decayed areas, cuts, or bruises. Store potatoes in a cool, dark, and well-ventilated place. When stored under the right conditions, potatoes will stay fresh for several weeks. Scrub potatoes with a vegetable brush and running water before preparing.

When potatoes are exposed to light, they can turn green. The green color comes from chlorophyll, a pigment naturally found in potatoes. Along with “greening” or sprouting, a compound called “solanine” forms. Solanine is one of the compounds that give potatoes their taste. In high amounts, however, solanine has a bitter taste and can be toxic. Avoid eating the green skin; simply trim and discard the green part of the potato before using.

While some consider potatoes unhealthy, they are a good source of many nutrients. Potatoes are rich in potassium, which helps with muscle movements and keeps your heart healthy. They also contain Vitamin C, which helps heal cuts and wounds as well as fiber. Do watch the toppings or other ingredients added to potato dishes which can add excess calories and fat.

Here are a few ideas for using potatoes:

Boil, bake, roast, microwave, fry, air fry or grill potatoes.

Use potatoes in a soup or casserole.

Make potato salad.

Shred potatoes to make hash browns.

Use potatoes to make gnocchi which is used similar to pasta.

Prepare mashed potatoes.

Serve baked potatoes with various toppings.

<&underline>Parmesan Fries</&underline>

1 pound potatoes, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, grated

Preheat oven or air fryer to 400 degrees F. Scrub potatoes with clean vegetable brush under running water; cut into wedges.

Place potatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with garlic and Italian seasoning. Toss to coat evenly.

Spread the potato wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet or in the air fryer basket.

Bake for 7 minutes or until they start to brown. Flip the wedges over and bake for another 7 minutes or until the wedges are browned and cooked through.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 180, total fat 4g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 30mg, total carbohydrates 34g, fiber 3g, total sugars 1g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 4g.