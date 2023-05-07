Spring is a wonderful time to think about fitness.

You do not have to become a marathon runner to get all the benefits of physical activity. Do activities that you enjoy and make them part of your daily routine. If you have not been active for a while, start low and build slow. Help your family move more each day and have fun with it.

Consider what your family can do to be active together. Here are some ideas:

Make timeIdentify free times. Keep track of your daily activities for one week. Pick two 30-minute time slots you could use for adding in activity.

Try to walk, jog, or swim during your lunch hour, or take fitness breaks instead of coffee breaks.

Consider doing something active after dinner with your family, or on weekends.

Check out activities requiring little time. Try walking, jogging, or stair climbing.

Energize yourself

Plan to be active at times in the day or week when you feel you have a lot of energy.

Convince yourself that if you give it a chance, physical activity will increase your energy level; then try it.

Fun springtime activities might include flying a kite, playing soccer, going on a nature hike, taking a bike ride, or having a picnic in the park. For something new, try gardening, playing pickleball or kayaking.

Bring others into itInvite friends and family to be active with you.

Play with your kids or ask them to join you for an exercise video or fitness game.

Develop new friendships with physically active people. Join an exercise group or class.

Stay motivatedPlan ahead. Make physical activity a regular part of your family’s schedule. Write it on a family activity calendar.

Sign your children up for community sports teams or lessons or create opportunities for your children to be active with friends.

Exercise with friends who are at the same skill level as you are or find a friend who can teach you new skills.

Make the most

of all conditionsDevelop a set of activities for you and your family that are always available regardless of weather, such as indoor cycling, indoor swimming, stair climbing, rope skipping, indoor walking, dancing, and active games that you can play indoors.

When the weather is nice, try outdoor swimming, jogging, walking, or tennis.

<&underline>Cool as a Cucumber Whole Grain Wrap</&underline>

4 whole-wheat or whole-grain tortillas (8 invh)

1/4 cup low-fat ranch dressing, pesto or hummus

2 cups lettuce or leafy greens

1 small cucumber

1 red bell pepper or tomato

1/2 pound sliced low-sodium turkey breast

Wash hands with soap and water. Gently wash lettuce under running water and pat dry. Wash cucumber and pepper/tomato under cold running water. Thinly slice.

Spread ranch dressing, pesto or hummus onto flour tortilla, staying one inch from edge.

Layer with turkey and vegetables. Roll tortilla tightly.

With a sharp knife, slice in half and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/2 wrap): Calories 110, total fat 3g, saturated fat 1g, cholesterol 10mg, sodium 430mg, total carbohydrates 13g, fiber 3g, total sugars 2g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 8g.