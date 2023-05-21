Using a slow cooker or the slow-cook function of your electric pressure cooker is an easy way to make your favorite spring meals. After you prepare the ingredients, you can put them in the cooker, start it and forget it.

Safely prepare slow-cooked food by following these steps:

If you plan to use frozen meat, poultry or seafood in the dish, give yourself enough time to thaw it safely before adding to the slow cooker. Do not thaw frozen food on the counter. Instead thaw it in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Begin to cook your meal immediately after thawing the meat if you thawed it in cold water or the microwave.

Large cuts of meat and poultry may be cooked safely in a slow cooker. However, since slow cookers are available in several sizes, check the instruction booklet for suggested sizes of meat and poultry to cook in your slow cooker.

Add meat, poultry or seafood to the slow cooker. Make sure your slow cooker is between half and two-thirds full. If it is too full, the food may be undercooked and unsafe. If it is not full enough, the food may be overcooked.

Start your cooker right after you finish prepping. Do not set a timer to start cooking later in the day. Bacteria can multiply quickly in the parts of the food that reach room temperature before cooking begins.

Cook your meal to the right temperature to kill germs. You may assume that your meal is safe to eat because it has slowly cooked for hours, but the only way to know for sure is to use a food thermometer. Place the food thermometer in the thickest part of the food, avoiding bone, fat, or gristle. Check to see if it has reached a safe internal temperature:

Whole cuts of beef, pork, veal and lamb: 145 degrees F

Fish: 145 degrees F or cook until flesh is opaque

Ground meats, such as beef and pork: 160 degrees F

Poultry: 165 degrees F

Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking.

Slow Cooker Korean Beef Tacos

3 pounds beef chuck roast, trimmed

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce

10 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons fresh ginger root, grated or 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons sesame oil

12 small flour or corn tortillas

1/2 cup low-fat sour cream

2 teaspoons Sriracha sauce

2 avocados, gently rubbed under cold running water, sliced (optional)

2 limes, sliced (optional)

For the Asian Cabbage Slaw:

3 cups purple cabbage, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, shredded

1 cup carrots, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, grated

2 green onions, gently rubbed under cold running water, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoons salt (optional)

For the beef: Place beef in the slow cooker. Wash hands after handling uncooked meat.

In a medium bowl whisk together the brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, beef broth, ginger, lime juice, and sesame oil. Pour the mixture over the beef.

Cover and cook on low for 10-12 hours, until tender.

In a separate small bowl, prepare spicy sour cream by stirring together the 1/2 cup sour cream with the 2 teaspoons of Sriracha sauce. Refrigerate until needed.

Remove beef from the pot and shred or chop. Add 1/2 cup of liquid to the beef and combine.

To prepare Asian Cabbage slaw: Place cabbage, carrots, green onions, and cilantro in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds and optional salt. Pour over cabbage mixture and stir until mixed. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To assemble: Toast tortillas if desired. Top with shredded beef, cabbage slaw and spicy sour cream. Top with an avocado slice and squeeze lime juice over the top, if desired.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1 taco, with the Asian Cabbage Slaw): Calories 320, total fat 11g, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 95mg, sodium 430mg, carbohydrates 22g, fiber 1g, total sugars 6g, protein 34g.