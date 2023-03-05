What do you do when the clock says it’s time to eat? A) Stop at a fast-food restaurant on your way to wherever you must be next. B) Pick up items from the grocery store deli on your way home from work. C) Whip up a little something from your well-stocked pantry.

Which answer you choose will depend on your time schedule, your food budget, and your comfort in the kitchen. Every meal requires preparation time. It may be in the form of sitting in the drive thru lane or throwing together a quick stove-top meal. Many of us would like to prepare more food at home not only to save money but provide our family with a variety of healthy choices.

Home-cooked meals can be quick if we have the right tools. A well-organized kitchen is your best time-saver. Keep your cupboard, refrigerator and freezer stocked with healthy staples. How many of these foods do you have on hand?

In the cupboard:Canned or dried beans

Canned fruits and vegetables

Whole grain cereals (hot and cold)

Lower sodium soup

Peanut butter

Potatoes

Onions

Brown rice

Whole wheat noodles or pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Whole grain tortillas

Canned tuna or salmon

In the refrigerator:Carrots

Apples

Cheese

Margarine or butter

Milk

Eggs

In the freezer:Whole grain bread

Frozen vegetables and fruit

Meat, poultry and fish

Yogurt

Can you think of several meals that can be prepared from these foods? Good, nutritious meals do not just happen they are planned. And if we have the ingredients we need, it makes preparing nutritious meals that much easier.

Here is a quick weeknight dinner meal that you can probably pull together with foods you already have in your kitchen. Serve with a salad or other green vegetable, fruit and a glass of milk!

Easy Black Bean and Cheese Quesadillas

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ small onion, diced

1 cup low sodium canned black beans, drained (or any type of canned dried beans)

¼teaspoon seasoned salt

½cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

4 (8-inch) whole wheat tortillas

Non-stick cooking spray

Wash hands with soap and water. Scrub the onion with a clean vegetable brush under running water.

Heat heavy skillet over medium heat. Add oil and sauté onion and seasoned salt until onion is tender.

Add beans and heat through, about 2-3 minutes. Transfer mixture to clean bowl.

To make quesadilla, spray non-stick spray in a heavy skillet. Add one tortilla. Spread with 2 tablespoons cheese, 1/2 of bean mixture then 2 more tablespoons of cheese.

Top with second tortilla. When cheese is melted and bottom of tortilla is golden, flip to other side. Brown for 1 to 2 minutes. Remove to cutting board or plate. Cut into wedges and serve. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 4 servings (1/2 of a quesadilla): Calories 250, total fat 11g, saturated fat 4.5g, cholesterol 15mg, sodium 470mg, total carbohydrates 29g, fiber 7g, total sugars 2g, includes 1g added sugars, protein 10g.