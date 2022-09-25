Cami Wells: Tasty tomatoes

Found in gardens across the county, from Heirloom varieties to bite-sized cherry tomatoes, this kitchen staple is a great addition to many dishes.

Providing a bright flavor, the tomato can be eaten raw, cooked and made into sauces.

Tomatoes are known for their high amounts of lycopene, which provides their red color. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant linked to reducing the risk of certain types of cancer and heart disease. The pigment is better absorbed if the tomatoes have been cooked or canned and contain a little fat. In the U.S., most of the lycopene intake comes from spaghetti sauce, pizza sauce, tomato juice and ketchup. Watermelon, papaya and pink grapefruit are other lycopene sources.

Tomatoes are rich in nutrients that promote good health, including fiber and vitamins C and A. A medium tomato contains about 25 calories, 20 mg sodium, and is a good source of potassium.

When you select tomatoes, look for the reddest, ripest tomatoes and watch for bruises and blemishes. Tomatoes are “fruits” of the plant in the world of botany but considered by most in the nutrition field to be vegetables because of the way they are used on the menu.

Handle tomatoes carefully to reduce bruising. Keep tomatoes at room temperature, away from dust and sunlight. Refrigerate only if overripe. If you have a green tomato, you can ripen it by keeping it in a paper bag with the top folded over at room temperature, away from sunlight. Check daily and use when ripe.

Cheeseburger Lettuce Wraps

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons low-fat Thousand Island salad dressing (optional; see note)

8 Bibb or Romaine lettuce leaves

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup shredded low-fat Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup chopped dill pickles

Clean onion lettuce leaves and tomatoes by gently rubbing them under cold running water. Dice onion and tomato

In a large skillet, cook the beef and onion over medium-high heat until meat is browned and reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees F on a food thermometer. Drain fat.

Add garlic, salt, and pepper (if using) and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in salad dressing.

Place lettuce leaves on a plate or serving dish. Spoon meat mixture into lettuce leaves. Top with tomatoes, cheese, and pickles.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: Your favorite condiment can be used in place of Thousand Island dressing.

Nutrition information per serving (1/8 of recipe): Calories 150 total fat 8g, saturated fat 3.5G, cholesterol 55mg, sodium 310mg, total carbohydrates 2g, fiber 1g, total sugars 2g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 16g.