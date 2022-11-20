Cami Wells: Thanksgiving food safety for volunteers

Thanksgiving is a time when many people give back, including volunteering to prepare holiday meals or donating food to those who are less fortunate.

This is also a time when people are handling and receiving food in unfamiliar settings.

Those handling food in a different kitchen or preparing food in a new way must be even more aware of basic food safety practices to prevent illness outbreaks. When helping to prepare foods for others or donating foods:

• Plan ahead. Make sure the kitchen has enough oven, stovetop, refrigerator and freezer space to keep larger amounts of food at its proper temperature. Check to make sure the temperature in the refrigerator is 40 degrees F or below and 0°F in the freezer with a refrigerator/freezer thermometer.

• Prepare and store food safely. Perishable food should be refrigerated or frozen within two hours of shopping. Keep raw and cooked food separate when preparing. Never place cooked food on a plate or cutting board that held raw food. Use hot, soapy water to frequently wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes and work surfaces.

• Keep it clean. Wash your hands before preparing foods and after handling any raw meat or poultry. Wash hands by wetting with water, adding soap, and lathering and then scrubbing together for 20 seconds.

• Cook food to its proper temperature. Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature of meat, poultry, and casseroles.

• Keep hot food hot and cold food cold. Keep refrigerated foods and foods served cold at 40 degrees F or below. Store hot food in chafing dishes, warming trays or slow cookers to keep it 140 degrees F or warmer. Never let foods sit in the bacteria danger zone (40 to 140 degrees F) for more than two hours.

• Reheated food should be hot, not warm. Use an oven or microwave to reheat food to 165 degrees F and bring soups, sauces and gravies to a boil.

• When in doubt, throw it out. Place leftovers in shallow containers and refrigerate or freeze immediately. Discard food left out at room temperature for more than two hours.

Foodborne illness symptoms are much like the flu, which include headache, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and fever. These signs may not appear until several hours to several days after eating a contaminated food. Foodborne illness can especially be harmful for children, older adults, pregnant women and those with chronic illness.

Pumpkin Pudding

1 (5.1 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix, regular or sugar free

2 cups low-fat milk

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin

1-1/2 cups whipped topping

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a medium bowl, mix pudding and milk with an electric mixer for 1 to 2 minutes. Add pumpkin to pudding mixture. Stir in whipped topping with a whisk or spoon. Mix well. Add cinnamon and mix well. Chill until served.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (1/6 of recipe): Calories 190, total fat 3.5G, saturated fat 3g, cholesterol 5mg, sodium 410mg, total carbohydrates 38g, fiber 2g, total sugars 34g, protein 4g.