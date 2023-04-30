Frozen foods are convenient for busy families, because of how quickly they can be prepared.

Not all frozen foods are fully cooked or ready-to-eat. It can be difficult to tell when foods are not-ready-to-eat when they have browned breading, grill marks or other signs that normally show that a product has been cooked.

In a recent USDA study, 22% of the participants preparing frozen foods were not sure if the products were raw or fully cooked despite reading the product instructions, and among these participants, nearly half incorrectly believed it was fully cooked. Frozen products may be labeled with phrases such as “Cook and Serve,” “Ready to Cook” and “Oven Ready” to indicate they must be cooked. Always follow cooking instructions on the package.

Frozen vegetables need to be cooked according to package cooking instructions for safety and quality. They should not be added to salads without cooking first. The low acidity and low sugar content in frozen vegetables may not prevent the growth of harmful bacteria that can cause foodborne illness. This is especially important for those who fall into high-risk groups for foodborne illness such as pregnant women, young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

Food that is properly frozen and cooked is safe. Food that is properly handled and stored in the freezer at 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C) will remain safe. While freezing does not kill most bacteria, it does stop bacteria from growing. Though food will be safe indefinitely at 0 degrees F, quality will decrease the longer the food is in the freezer.

Tenderness, flavor, aroma, juiciness and color can all be affected. Freezing is not a method for making foods safe to eat. When food is thawed, bacteria can still be present and may begin to multiply. Cooking food to the proper internal temperature is the best way to kill harmful bacteria.

Chicken Pasta Salad

1 cup diced bell pepper, diced

½ cup sliced green onion, 1 cup sliced yellow squash

1 cup whole wheat pasta, uncooked

1-½ cups canned chicken, drained

½ cup frozen peas, cooked and cooled

½ cup canned corn kernels, drained

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup fat-free Italian dressing

Wash hands with soap and water.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

Scrub the bell pepper and squash with a clean vegetable brush under running water. Gently rub the green onion under cold running water. Prepare vegetables and combine all ingredients in a large bowl.

For best results, chill for several hours to blend flavors.

Store leftovers in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Makes 7 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 180, total fat 3g, saturated fat 0.5g, cholesterol 25mg, sodium 390mg, total carbohydrates 26g, fiber 7g, total sugars 4g, includes 0g added sugars, protein 15g.