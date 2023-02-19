Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

Outbreaks of Listeria infections in the 1990s were primarily linked to deli meats and hot dogs. Now, Listeria outbreaks are often linked to dairy products and produce. Investigators have traced recent outbreaks to soft cheeses, celery, sprouts, cantaloupe, and ice cream.

Pregnant women are about 10 times more likely than the general population to get a Listeria infection. Those also in a higher risk group for Listeria infection include people 65 years and older and people with compromised immunity. Most people with listeriosis are in one of these three groups.

Listeria can cause fever and diarrhea similar to other foodborne germs. Symptoms of intestinal illness usually start within 24 hours after eating food contaminated with Listeria and usually last 1–3 days. Symptoms in people with invasive listeriosis, meaning the bacteria has spread beyond the gut, include:

For pregnant women: Fever, fatigue and muscle aches. Pregnant women may also have no symptoms but experience fetal death, pre-term labor or infection of the newborn.

For all others, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Recommendations for everyone to stay safe from Listeria include not drinking raw (unpasteurized) milk, and not eating soft cheeses made with it, such as queso fresco. Eat cut melon right away or refrigerate it. However, people at higher risk have additional recommendations. They should not eat the following foods:

Refrigerated pâtés or meat spreads from a deli or meat counter or from the refrigerated section of a store.

Hot dogs, cold cuts and deli meats, unless they are heated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees F or until steaming hot before eating.

Refrigerated smoked seafood, unless it is canned or shelf-stable or it is in a cooked dish, such as a casserole.

Raw or lightly cooked sprouts of any kind.

Soft cheese, such as queso fresco, queso blanco, panela, brief, Camembert, blue-veined or feta, unless labeled as made with pasteurized milk.

Be aware that Hispanic-style cheeses made from pasteurized milk, such as queso fresco, have caused Listeria infections, most likely because they were contaminated during cheese-making. Safer choices, especially for pregnant women, include cream cheese, mozzarella and hard cheeses.

Roasted Broccoli and Red Peppers

5 cups fresh broccoli florets (about 1 large bunch)

1 red bell pepper, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 teaspoons olive or vegetable oil

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

Wash hands with soap and water. Clean the broccoli and the pepper by gently rubbing under cold running water

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Add broccoli, pepper, oil, lemon pepper and garlic to a self-sealing plastic bag; shake until ingredients are combined (or mix together in a bowl).

Spread the mixture out in an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender enough to pierce with a fork, 15 to 20 minutes.

Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: Calories 40, total fat 2g, saturated fat 0g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 45mg, total carbohydrates 5g, fiber 2g, total sugars 2g, includes 0g added sugars protein 2g.