Can you spice up Thanksgiving? We set out to brighten the rich, bland flavors

You probably think that your Thanksgiving meal has everything it needs. Don’t you feel sometimes as though the table would buckle if you added even a single additional plate?

But take a look closely at all the dishes, and odds are high you won’t find much spice or acid. Instead, it’s a feast bathed in butter and slicked with gravy. The most assertive ingredient is black pepper. Which is a bit odd for me personally, considering how spice and acid find their way into most of my meals on the other 364 days of the year.

I’m not the only one. In an episode of “Salt Fat Acid Heat” on Netflix, chef and author Samin Nosrat explains how confused she was at her first Thanksgiving meal. Her parents were from Iran, where acid plays a crucial role. Yet, at the Thanksgiving table of a college friend, it didn’t seem that important.

“There was hardly anything acidic to cut through the richness of all the food,” Nosrat says.

I began to wonder, “Could I brighten up Thanksgiving?”

Sure, you could make a case for the tartness in cranberry sauce, but often it’s so sweet, it might as well be a dessert. And that’s if it’s not neglected altogether.