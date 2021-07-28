Canning lids are in short supply; what are my options?

Following an up-to-date, research tested recipe is the most important step in home canning.
These tested recipes recommend metal twp-piece lids for home canning. Two-piece lids are sold to fit canning jars and are made up of a flat metal lid and a metal screw band. The lid contains a sealing compound that softens during the canning process to form an airtight seal as the container cools.
However, canning lids have been very difficult to find this year. Here are the answers to some common questions about lids:
Can I use older lids? For best performance, canning lids should be purchased new each year. Unused lids should be stored in a cool, dry location and MAY be good for up to five years from the date of manufacture. Over time the sealing compound will breakdown and the lid may fail to seal.
Can I reuse canning lids? Reusing the flat metal lid is not recommended due to a higher risk of seal failure because the sealing compound is often dented after use and does not cover the jar sealing surface properly and/or there is not enough sealing compound left in the well to form a proper seal on the jar. A jar that does not seal effectively may spoil or the contents may become unsafe.
Are reusable lids safe to use? Yes. Recent research suggests that reusable lids such as the Tattler-brand will safely seal jars when used for home-based canning. (Note: Reference to a brand name is not to be seen as an endorsement for this product.) This type of reusable lid is used with a thin rubber gasket. A metal screw band is also needed during canning. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use.
The jar sealed; is the food safe? Unfortunately, the answer is, “Not necessarily.” Just because a canning jar seals does not mean that the food inside is safe. The amount of heat needed to seal a jar is far less than the amount needed to destroy pathogens and spoilage organisms and to ensure shelf stability. Therefore, it is so important to always follow research tested recipes and instructions.
If I cannot find canning supplies, what are some alternatives to canning? Most canned recipes will freeze well including vegetables, tomatoes and salsas. Using specific directions for freezing fruit, especially fruit in a sugar syrup, gives satisfactory results and a fresh fruit taste.
Dehydrating is another option. Dehydrated vegetables can be reconstituted for soups, stews, and casseroles. Dehydrated fruits make great snacks and can be used to make tasty desserts.
Before getting ready to can vegetables or meats, have your dial pressure gauge tested for accuracy.
If you need more canning information, check online to see which Nebraska Extension office nearest you can help: https://food.unl.edu/food-preservation-contacts
Uncooked Berry Jam with Powdered Pectin
- 2 cups crushed strawberries or blackberries (about 1 quart berries)
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 package powdered pectin
- 1 cup water
To prepare fruit: Sort and wash fully ripe berries. Drain. Remove caps and stems; crush berries.
To make jam: Place prepared berries in a large mixing bowl. Add sugar, mix well, and let stand for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Dissolve pectin in water and boil for 1 minute. Add pectin solution to berry-and-sugar mixture; stir for 2 minutes.
Pour jam into clean freezer containers or canning jars, leaving a half inch headspace at the top. Close covers on containers and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.
To store: Store uncooked jams in refrigerator or freezer. They can be held up to three weeks in the refrigerator or up to a year in a freezer. Once a container is opened, jam should be stored in the refrigerator and used within a few days. If kept at room temperature, they will mold or ferment in a short time.
Makes 5 or 6 half-pint jars.
Cami Wells is an Extension Educator for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. Contact her at 308-385-5088 or at cwells2@unl.edu. Visit the Hall County website at www.hall.unl.edu