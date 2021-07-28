Canning lids are in short supply; what are my options?

Following an up-to-date, research tested recipe is the most important step in home canning.

These tested recipes recommend metal twp-piece lids for home canning. Two-piece lids are sold to fit canning jars and are made up of a flat metal lid and a metal screw band. The lid contains a sealing compound that softens during the canning process to form an airtight seal as the container cools.

However, canning lids have been very difficult to find this year. Here are the answers to some common questions about lids:

Can I use older lids? For best performance, canning lids should be purchased new each year. Unused lids should be stored in a cool, dry location and MAY be good for up to five years from the date of manufacture. Over time the sealing compound will breakdown and the lid may fail to seal.

Can I reuse canning lids? Reusing the flat metal lid is not recommended due to a higher risk of seal failure because the sealing compound is often dented after use and does not cover the jar sealing surface properly and/or there is not enough sealing compound left in the well to form a proper seal on the jar. A jar that does not seal effectively may spoil or the contents may become unsafe.