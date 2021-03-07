Catch a new way to do fish

I like having a lot of different foods at my disposal and especially like to knock down misconceptions about food, such as catfish. It’s a beautiful, readily available, cheap, sustainable fish. But people are like “Catfish, eew! Tastes like mud.” Not true. If caught and cleaned well, it’s fine and, if farm-raised, it’s beautifully fresh. Same is true of largemouth bass. Many anglers treat it purely as a sport fish and say it tastes muddy. But you can get some really beautiful fish.

Q: Do you have a preference for cooking techniques with fish?

A: A simple pan roast is one of the best ways to cook fish, searing it off with a little oil and butter. It works with any species, anytime, anywhere. You always get beautiful texture and flavor. I wanted to avoid an emphasis on fried fish because that’s all everyone wants to do with fish. There’s a reason for it, because it’s really a great way to cook fish. But there are so many other ways to cook it.

Q: Any advice to home cooks to avoid mistakes?

A: When cooking fish, there are a couple of problems. The first one is fear. People fear cooking fish at home like no other ingredient. I don’t understand why. It’s not harder than any other proteins. It’s quicker. It can make dinner faster.