Chef Tin Vuong shares tips for making congee

“You can put anything in it you want,” Vuong says, as a sous-chef brings him little bowls filled with ingredients from the nearby kitchen. “I try and do the ones I know, the staples of the jook world,” he says, using the Cantonese word for the dish. “My variation of what it should be,” he says after a beat, pouring house-made chicken stock into a small pot set on the heat.

Vuong’s basic congee instructions require two main components — 1/2 cup of cooked jasmine rice, left over from service the day before; and 2 cups of the chicken stock the restaurant makes every day. At Little Sister, both are made with a bit of schmaltz, or chicken fat. Those making this at home can just use commercial broth.

“When I’m lazy,” says the chef, “bouillon base works too.” You can even use plain water and maybe torque it up with a little soy sauce.

Another beautiful thing about congee? “It’s foolproof. If you usually overcook your rice, you’re perfect.”