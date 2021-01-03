Clafoutis has a savory side, and it is delicious

After mixing, the batter needs to rest for about 20 minutes so that the flour can absorb the liquid. Finally, bake at 350 degrees for around 40 minutes.

The traditional way to serve a clafoutis is piping hot, right out of the oven. But be warned: The hot cherries can burn your tongue. If there are leftovers, consume them at room temperature or cold. Don’t ever reheat it, especially in the microwave, because the texture will fall apart.

Clafoutis can have a savory side, too, and there is no limit to the type of filling. It will work just like in a quiche, Berlioz says, and it is mainly about controlling moisture content. He suggests cutting savory versions into little squares and eating them with a toothpick as a snack.

Recently, I came across clafoutis recipes in two cookbooks that featured vegetables and cheese and sounded delicious. With the cherry season long past and farmers markets still selling sweet tomatoes and richly colored bell peppers, I geared up to go the savory route and took my cues from the two authors.

Diana Henry features a clafoutis with cherry and plum tomatoes, olives and basil in her book, “From the Oven to the Table: Simple Dishes That Look After Themselves.” The ingredient list also includes goat and Parmesan cheeses, milk and heavy cream, making the dish rich and luscious.