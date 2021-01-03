Comfort me with cookies; the nation responds to the coronavirus

That’s nearly 1,100 cookies a year. No wonder we have a problem with obesity.

Admittedly, some of the numbers on this survey are kind of cockeyed. The part about one out of five of us eating at least three cookies a day is somewhat contradicted by the survey’s own figure of 16.1% eating that many cookies.

That’s one out of six of us, not one out of five. Perhaps we should not place too much faith in a marketing company, even one with an office in St. Louis.

Still, the study is compelling in other respects. For instance, American cookie consumption turns out to be a function of geography.

The states leading the nation in cookie eating are generally in the west: Utah leads the country, followed by Idaho, Oregon and Montana. Meanwhile, the states that eat the fewest cookies are all in the south: Louisiana is the least cookie-crazed, followed by South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

Missouri ranks 18th in cookie consumption; Illinois is No. 26.