Cooking 101: A pumpkin spice celebration for cheesecake lovers

Each of us has experienced regret in varying degrees.

If only I’d traveled across Europe that summer in college when I had the chance.

I should have asked her out before my best friend did.

Or, if you’re me:

I wish I hadn’t set down that pan of pumpkin cheesecake bars — which I was just about to take pictures of — to hang over the edge of the counter, which surely would have prevented it from falling, face-down, onto the kitchen floor.

Yeah. Good choices can be hard.

I did make one, though: I baked two different recipes for the story!

I decided early on that I wanted to do bars for National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day (which was Oct. 21). They’re handsier, for Halloween gatherings (not that we’re letting anyone into our houses these days, but they’re also easier eating as you enjoy AMC’s inevitable classic horror marathon — the more Vincent Price, the better) but even this take offers an array of options.

Eventually, you just have to throw a dart. I threw two. These bars are both really tasty, their flavor profiles similar — fall-seasonal spices and scents paired with creamy fillings and each with a nice, thick, buttery crust.