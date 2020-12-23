Cooking 101: Beyond the McMuffin: Make these 6 breakfast sandwiches at home

When anthropologists of the future look back at the last half of the 20th century, they may give credit to McDonald’s for one thing above all else: inventing the breakfast sandwich.

Searching for a way to get customers through the doors in the morning hours, someone at the fast-food giant came up with the perfect solution. They took an English muffin, placed a muffin-shaped egg on top of it along with a slice of Canadian bacon and American cheese, and in a stroke of marketing genius called it an Egg McMuffin.

I hadn’t even heard of Canadian bacon before the Egg McMuffin made it famous.

Not only did McDonald’s profits skyrocket with the new product, but that also forced its competitors to come up with breakfast items of their own.

And thus the breakfast sandwich became a uniquely American tradition.

But you don’t have to go through the drive-thru to get a breakfast sandwich. They are easy to make at home, and relatively fast.

Breakfast sandwiches require a bread product of some kind, an egg, a breakfast meat (or none at all, as you shall see) and a few complementary ingredients for added flavor.

The variations are endless; you are limited only by your imagination.