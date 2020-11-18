Cooking 101 (Bonus): The deep satisfaction of winter squash

I turned it into ice cream, and it was shockingly delicious. But ice cream is for dessert, so I am going to talk about it last. You have to eat your vegetables, by which I mean your winter squash, before you can have dessert.

At least the vegetables are first rate.

I began with the simplest and probably the most common method of making it: I roasted an acorn squash with a little butter. That is excellent as it is, but frankly it is a little too easy for a food story, so I dressed it up in the tiniest possible way by adding honey to the butter.

It tasted like when you have been shoveling snow for too long and you are practically frozen solid and you come inside and you want something soft and substantial and filling to warm you thoroughly from the bottom of your soul to the tips of your hair. That’s what it tasted like, only with a little honey.

I stayed on the sweeter end of the spectrum with my next dish. Butter is a must when roasting winter squash, and maple syrup is one of the classic ingredients to pair with it. But I went one step further, bringing out the squash’s caramel notes by adding a bit of bourbon. I mixed it all together to make a bourbon-maple glaze that was, if I may be a little immodest, spectacular.