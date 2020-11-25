Cooking 101: Braising refresher course: How to turn tough cuts into tender dinner

The more devoted PrepSchoobeeDoBees among you may recall we first broached the topic of braising about 10 years back. Today, a little refresher. Heed its lessons, and practice its tenets, and soon you’ll be thinking, “Well, who knows what fresh hell the future may bring, but, sweet mother of pearl, at least I can braise a piece of meat.”

Why you need to learn this: The braising method is designed to take tough (read “cheap”) cuts of meat and render them moist and tender. Plus, the rich velvety sauce that is its natural byproduct will make you glad our ancestors evolved tongues.

The steps you take: In a nutshell, braising combines a quick sear of a large hunk of meat with a longer, slow simmering in a flavorful liquid.

Conveniently, cooking follows the laws of the universe, just like everything else in the universe, no matter what the science-averse like loudly and confoundingly to aver. This means that everything that happens in the kitchen happens because it has to happen, given what you’ve done to the food. Dig?

The more you know about the composition of your food, and the more you understand how the forces of nature (heat!) affect that composition, the more likely your actual outcomes will align with your desired outcomes.