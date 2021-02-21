Cooking 101: Cast iron skillets bake, sear, fry and spread love

Her on-and-off again relationship with her skillet became a full-blown love affair. She started making more cakes like ones with blueberries and prunes. For a brown sugar birthday cake, she even prepared a caramel icing in the skillet.

Fascinated by its construction, she wanted to know more. The beautiful project became her book, “Skillet Love: From Steak to Cake” (Grand Central Publishing, October 2019).

She said one of the best parts of cooking with a skillet is that it locks in and seals big and bold flavors when roasting vegetables and searing fish and steak. She advocates it for rookies, skilled cooks and anyone who wants to perfect baking bread, make a better steak or cook fish over an open fire.

“I also like it for its healthfulness,” she said. “We often think how great it is for frying food but it is perfect for roasting and it does not need too much oil. Plus, it releases small amounts of iron into the food, especially when something acidic like tomatoes and lemons are cooked. And that’s a good thing for women in particular.”

Here are some of Byrn’s other discoveries about what and how to cook in a cast-iron skillet and why the food tastes so good:

Size matters