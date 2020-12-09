Cooking 101: Chocolate truffles, the easiest candy with the biggest reward

Or you could scrape the ganache into a piping bag and pipe out little brown blobs onto a parchment-covered baking sheet.

When you’re done, pop the pan into the fridge until your blobs are firm and ready to roll.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering how big to make your truffles, well, most truffles are in the half-ounce to 1-ounce range. I suggest piping (or scooping) out a couple blobs of different sizes, then using whichever one you prefer as your guide.

Whether your ganache is piped or scooped, now comes the rolling. Working quickly, place a blob between your palms and roll it into a spheroid shape. And listen: Be ye not concerned with perfection. Imperfection is a hallmark of artisanship, and proclaims with stentorian confidence, “I made these truffles with my own two hands!”

By the way, the reason I said to work quickly is because as the unrolled truffles sit out, they warm up. Also, you don’t want the truffles to stay in your hands any longer than necessary because they’ll start to melt. But, look, don’t kid yourself: Chocolate is messy, and by the time you’re done your hands will remind you of those halcyon days spent mud wrestling out back of the tavern. Still, the faster you roll, the cleaner you’ll stay. You could always pop the ganache back in the fridge to chill if things get too warm.