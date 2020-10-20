Cooking 101: Easy steps to stovetop mac and cheese with 7 variations

Plenty of friends volunteer to “help” when I’m testing recipes. When macaroni and cheese is on the menu, everyone shows up. They bring opinions on everything from the sharpness of the cheese to the pasta shape. Crumb toppings? Crisped in the oven? Some say yes, others want their comfort food straight from the saucepan.

Most cooks in my circle look beyond the blue box when serving company. They’re willing to shred cheese, create a sauce, seek out imported pasta, pair wine with a revved up version.

We might believe that mac and cheese is quintessentially American. However, Wikipedia (don’t judge, I like my food history light — like my cheese sauce) tells us that casseroles of pasta with cheese date back to the 14th century in Italy. Pasta with bechamel sauce and cheddar cheese can be found in 18th century English cookbooks. Then President Thomas Jefferson reportedly ate it in Paris and served a version at a state dinner.

This country has embraced this perfect combination ever since. Today, macaroni and cheese features in some form on restaurant menus, in cookbooks, on food television and most of our dinner tables.