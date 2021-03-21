Cooking 101: How to cook without a net: Watch, practice, learn and embrace the flops

If you haven’t had the good fortune to have learned from a culinary expert — a beloved parent or grandparent, for example, who could cook the pants off the aforementioned Chef Ramsay — don’t take this the wrong way, but, it’s conceivable you simply may not know what you’re doing. And if you don’t know what you’re doing, you shouldn’t expect success, much less perfection.

To become a good or even great cook, then, treat the task like any other subject: Study. Practice. And learn from both your mistakes and your successes.

My advice is to start with foods you know. It’s why it’s easier for an English speaker to learn French than, say, Welsh, because French is more familiar because of its similarity to English. The English word “student,” for example, is “etudiante” in French, whereas in Welsh it’s “myfyriwr.” I tried pronouncing that word and bit my tongue.

To learn to cook without a net, then, start with things you already know, like a simple tomato sauce, or French toast, or a vinaigrette. And think about the following, in no particular order: