Cooking 101: How to make naan at home, plus recipes for using it

Lately, I’ve enjoyed tinkering with store-bought naan found in both the freezer and bread aisles of my local stores. My favorite snack involves simply smearing the naan with some garlicky seasoned oil and baking until crispy. A topping of nuts or seeds, honey and herbs sends the combination over the top.

Crispy baked naan wedges perfectly scoop up the following lentil and peanut dip. Serve everything warm on a cool night with a glass of sparkling rosé.

Convenient, easy naan pizza is a long way from the English muffin pizza of my youth. Rather than tomato sauce, I use a bottled curry sauce, such as Maya Kaimal or Patak’s, for the base. Then a topping of roasted vegetables and crumbled cheese for an exotic but warm and comforting weeknight dinner.

The recipes that follow use naan weighing about 4 ounces each. If using smaller breads, reduce the cooking time a bit. Thick, fresh pita (without pockets) works well in all these recipes; just know that it tends to be a slightly denser bread without the delicious browning found on naan.