Cooking 101: How to roast chicken under a brick — a Tuscan specialty

The first thing you want to do is spatchcock (oh, stop snickering; what are we, 12?) the bird. Prop it up on the cutting board on its tail, as if it were reading a book. Use your chef’s knife to remove the backbone. This process can rightly be described as grizzly because it involves cutting through the ribs with an unfortunate and possibly disturbing crunching sound. Fear not, though, as the bird, having previously expired, will feel none of this. Any discomfort is yours alone to bear.

(Note: Personally, I like to leave those two little nuggets of meat called the oysters attached to the backbone because I love the backbone anyway and the oysters are my reward for taking the piece that nobody else in the house wants to eat.)

Once you’ve summoned some backbone of your own and relieved the bird of its, now you’re going to remove the keel bone. Flip the bird onto its breast and push the newly backboneless sides out of the way. The keel bone’s that dark, flattish one between the two breast halves. Run the tip of your knife gently, like a lover’s finger, down the length of the keel bone to free it from the membrane holding it in.