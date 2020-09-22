Cooking 101: Keep celebrating the season with pasta dinner with pumpkin, sage and sausage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This season puts me in panic mode: Sunlight dwindles and, therefore, so does the herb garden. Farmers markets close up shop. What to cook now?

In the Midwest, we feel blessed if the garden’s basil, cilantro, mint and dill remain bright and green until October. Late in the month, fresh sage, thyme, parsley and perhaps chives are all my garden offers to enhance my cooking and cravings for flavor. Fortunately, these decidedly fall herbs pair well with other fall offerings such as pumpkin, winter squash and hearty greens.

Now is the time to stock up on sugar pumpkins, aka pie pumpkins, and other gorgeous varieties. Decorate with them, yes, but be sure to cook them into soup and stews throughout the season. Indeed, the pale, blueish-green flat pumpkins, the bright orange lakotas, the oddly shaped turbans and the small “sweet lightening” squash taste as good as they are attractive. In fact, I like eating all pumpkins with the exception of the large specimens best for Halloween carving.

Peeled, diced and roasted, pumpkin and other winter squashes make a fantastically delicious side dish to roast pork and poultry. Of course, I clean, rinse and salt the pumpkin seeds to slow roast for a snack.