Cooking 101: Loading up on squash in all its varieties? You’ll want some new recipes

Most squash are interchangeable in most recipes. Just think about the peel — some, such as the buttercup, have peels tender enough to eat cooked. Others, such as acorn, Hubbard, pumpkin, kabocha and red kuri, have peels that stay unpleasantly tough and need to be removed either before or after cooking.

When the squash is too difficult to peel easily, (such as Hubbard and kabocha), I cut it into chunks, remove the seeds and put the chunks into a microwave-safe baking dish. Add about 1/2 inch of water to the dish and cover it tightly. Microwave on high, turning the pieces occasionally, until fork-tender. When the squash has cooled, the peel will come off easily with a small knife.

I make double and triple batches of this Honeynut leek soup so I have plenty to package and drop off for friends and family. The soup reheats nicely — and freezes (without the garnishes) just fine for the cold weather ahead. Serve the soup plain as a first course to holiday meals. Or, top it with all the garnishes and pass some hot, cheesy quesadillas for a great comfort dinner any day of the week.

The squash and sweet potato hash that follows makes a fabulous side dish for Thanksgiving dinner. Or, serve it topped with a fried egg and slices of smoky ham for a Sunday brunch treat.