Cooking 101: Need a holiday entrée to share remotely?

I encourage you to order the ribs in advance from your local butcher or meat counter. Six English-cut, bone-in, beef short ribs, each 2 to 3 inches thick, weigh about 5 pounds and serve six guests.

Alternatively, you can use the 1-1/2-inch to 2-inch thick Flanken-style short ribs; plan on two per person for a main course. (The Korean-style short ribs, typically 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick are not suited here.)

Other options include 4-inch boneless chunks of beef chuck or a whole 3-1/2- to 4-pound bone-in beef chuck roast. A whole beef brisket works as well, but requires a tad more time in the oven.

To accompany the beef, stir up a batch of instant polenta. Other side dishes can be simple, such as roasted Brussels sprouts or steamed green beans.

The short ribs can be made three days or so in advance and refrigerated. They also freeze well, but allow at least one day to thaw in the refrigerator. For serving, reheat the ribs in a hot oven separately from the pan juices and vegetables. The dry heat will add a bit of crustiness to the beef while you thicken the pan juices.