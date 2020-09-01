Cooking 101: Salad for the meat-and-potatoes crowd

As for the potatoes, I like the golden-brown flavor of russet slices cooked directly over the coals; I start the cooking in the microwave while the grill heats. These slices make a delicious side to a burger, but tucked warm into crisp greens they surprise the diner. I employ my hobo-pack style of grilling potatoes for small tender yellow potatoes that get even creamier when cooked in their own steam. To crisp them a bit, I move the pack over the hottest part of the coals for a couple of minutes.

When tossing the salad with a creamy dressing, I prefer sturdy greens — especially with hearty slices of steak and potatoes. Romaine sets the standard, but there’s also good flavor in those heads of Little Gem lettuces sold in bags and the large-leafed arugula sold in bunches. For a stunning presentation with romaine, I cut the head crosswise into thick slabs and put each slab in the center of the plate. Then I top it with all the salad goodies and a drizzle of dressing.

More delicate lettuces, such as watercress, baby spinach, pea shoots and spring mix welcome a lighter dressing such as the fresh herb vinaigrette. This summer, I’m enjoying living cress from Living Water Farms; it is sold with the roots still attached and tastes delicate and sweet. Keep all cress perky by wrapping it in damp paper toweling and storing in a plastic bag in the refrigerator.