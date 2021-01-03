Cooking 101: Tapping into tapenade: 7 delicious things to do with the olive spread

Tapenade, the robustly flavored olive condiment from our friends in Provence, France, is gaining popularity in these United States. As well it should. Once you see how easy it is, and more importantly, how versatile it is as a flavoring ingredient, you’ll want to keep a jar of it in your fridge at all times.

Why you need to learn this

Tapenade may be the easiest thing you’ll ever make, this side of toast. Back in the day, it required loads of exhausting grinding with a mortar and pestle. Nowadays, the most taxing aspect is pushing the “On” button on your food processor. In fact, you can probably just sit back and watch TV while your chimp butler makes it for you.

You do have a chimp butler, don’t you?

The steps you take

Like the mighty Corn Palace of Mitchell, S.D., tapenade is one of those things that’s greater than the sum of its parts. And that’s saying something, because every one of its parts is super flavorful on its own. Olives, garlic, capers, anchovies — any one of these is its own little happy mouth party. Together, they’re the gustatory embodiment of a Batman graphic: Kapow!