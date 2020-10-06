Cooking 101: The flavors of fall: Beets and kohlrabi come to the table

My anxieties subside when three things align in my world: a full gas tank, cash in my wallet and plenty of food in the refrigerator. Specifically, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Luckily, fall farmers markets and produce stands overflow with goodness. Think squash, onions, potatoes, sweet peppers and hot chiles. The variety of tubers and root vegetables can be intimidating, but rest assured most take to simple cooking methods, such as steaming and roasting, beautifully.

I’m particularly fond of the mild-mannered, pale green globes of kohlrabi. Especially when they sport bright-green, leaf-topped stems. Not only does that mean they are very fresh, but also those leaves are edible. I treat the greens like lacinato kale — steaming or sautéing them.

Kohlrabi is technically not a root vegetable or a tuber; rather it is an enlarged, above-ground stem. I prefer to purchase kohlrabi when it’s the size of a baseball because it can be enjoyed raw in thin slices or fine shreds, or quickly steamed in the microwave. Some kohlrabi varieties can be as large as a softball — these are best steamed to tenderness. I always peel the globes to remove any tough, fibrous skin.

Kohlrabi, with its mild, broccoli-stem flavor, absorbs other ingredients, such as herbs, garlic, soy sauce, olive oil or butter, beautifully.