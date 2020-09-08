Cooking 101: The only pieces of kitchen equipment you actually need

When most people ask me what is the essential, basic equipment I recommend they keep in their kitchen, I typically tell them, “You won’t like the answer.” That’s because they’re usually looking for the sleekest, coolest, most graphically stunning pieces, and well, that’s just not my priority.

After spending more than a decade cooking in restaurants and test kitchens where I tried out and used virtually everything there is that slices, sautés or snips, I prefer my equipment as bare-bones, utilitarian and easy to clean as possible. Aesthetics are for lamps, not vegetable peelers.

Below are my brand-specific recommendations — no endorsements, just ones that have stood the test of time and use in my kitchen, the majority of which are very inexpensive. Some of these might not seem right for you, but I encourage you to try them and let me prove to you that you don’t need a lot of bells and whistles to get dinner on the table.

Knives (chef’s, paring, serrated): The best way to find out which brand is best for you is to go to a cooking wares retailer and hold every type of knife in your hand, miming as if you were cutting something. Whichever is the most comfortable is the brand you buy, period. If you don’t ever put it in the dishwasher and keep it sharp, it’ll last forever.