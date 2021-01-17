Cooking 101: Using what’s on hand: How to make great dinners with frozen fish or canned seafood

My freezer and pantry shelves overflow. And not just during a health crisis. The pantry shelves of most food professionals hold a variety of grains, canned chiles, condiments and broth. We utilize freezers for a convenient supply of fish and poultry, as well as to stock up on the season’s best fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Frozen fish in many cases proves far superior to the “thawed for your convenience” items at the supermarket. I prefer to have control over the defrosting. Thawed properly, in the refrigerator, seafood maintains its flavor and texture all the way to the dinner table. I regularly stock frozen salmon, cod and halibut fillets as well as shrimp and scallops.

Look at the labeling for frozen fish: Ideally it says frozen at sea. That way, you’ll know the fish was frozen at its peak flavor and texture. Always, and I mean always, thaw fish in the refrigerator — never at room temperature or under running water as this quick-thawing seriously destroys the final texture.