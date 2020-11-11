Cooking 101 You put everything bagel seasoning on about everything. Now try it on this roast chicken

My roasting pans already rest in their new cabinet in preparation for our first roast chicken dinner in the wall oven at our new townhome. I plan to open the windows to let the aromas escape so our new neighbors get a true sense of our style.

These days, whole chickens can be easier to procure than boneless chicken parts. Adjust the cooking time for the size chicken you can find. A 3-pound bird cooks in 50 to 60 minutes. Larger chickens, closer to 5 pounds need about 1-1/4 hours at 400 degrees. When done, the juices should run clear when you pierce the thigh with the tip of a knife.

All in all, the only real trick to roasting chickens? Heat. For golden skin, turn on the convection setting on the oven, if it’s available. Or, fully heat a conventional oven to 400 degrees. Keep the heat high during the complete cook time.

Chicken roasted plainly with just salt tastes fantastic. For variety, I add herbs and spices. This spring, my fascination with everything bagel seasoning mix — that blend trend that took off in recent years — inspired a coating for chicken and vegetables. A bit of smoked paprika, dried basil and oregano adds color and flavor.