Cooking 101: Your cooking resolutions for 2021: Resolve to cook more good food by starting with simple goals

Let’s make 2021 be the anti-2020, then, until it’s so crammed with awesome personal betterment that it explodes like a foie gras goose. And this being Prep School, let’s start with working on your cooking game.

The steps you take

When I was kid, my mother used to tell me — a lot, actually, and usually at dinner, when I’d frown at some grim gastroterror like canned, cubed beets in heavy syrup — “You know what your problem is? I’ll tell you what your problem is. Your problem is, you don’t know what’s good. That’s your problem.”

Happily, after a lifetime of experience and no small amount of therapy, I believe I have learned what’s good. Compassion, for one. And nonslip shoes.

But, also an acknowledgment that self-improvement has no limit, and the quest for said is, of itself, good. Let us think, then, on ways to improve ourselves and, by extension, the world, as we at long, long last leave that 2020, that flat and fetid roadkill of a year, receding in the rearview.

Some resolutions, then?