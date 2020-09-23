Cooking on Deadline: Shortcut Moussaka a favor for a friend

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 2- or 3-quart shallow baking dish. Spray two rimmed baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray and places the cubed eggplant on one of the baking sheets, the potatoes on the other. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over each of the sheets and toss well. Spread out the vegetables in a single layer, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for about 40 minutes, until golden and tender.

Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat, add 1 more tablespoon olive oil, and saute the onion and garlic until tender, about 4 minutes. Add the ground lamb and saute until the lamb is completely browned, about 6 minutes. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg (if using) and season with salt and pepper. Add the crushed tomatoes and bay leaf, bring to a simmer (there won’t be much liquid, but enough to bubble slightly), and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and chopped parsley.

While the lamb sauce is simmering, in a small bowl combine the eggs, creme fraiche or yogurt and half and half. Season with salt and pepper and stir to blend well.