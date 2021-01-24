Cooking Southern style: 5 recipes y’all will love — from biscuits to fried chicken

Besides, you can get a wonderfully light biscuit with one simple trick: Work the dough as little as possible. That’s all it takes to make the perfect biscuit.

When I was contemplating what entree to serve at my Southern feast, I quickly realized there was only one option. Fried chicken is the go-to meal for every occasion, from picnics to funerals to bar mitzvahs.

Actually, ham biscuits are just as universal, although they are not as popular at bar mitzvahs. But they are too easy to make (split open a biscuit and insert a thin slice of salty ham). Fried chicken is easy, too, but at least those who eat it will think you have done some work.

With fried chicken, old-school is good, and older-school is better. So if you have a cast-iron skillet, use it (it will heat the oil uniformly). Try to find smaller pieces of chicken, like we used to fry before chickens started blowing up in size (it’s the only way you can cook the inside without burning the outside). And always use a brown paper bag when coating the chicken in flour (I have no idea why).