‘Dessert in a glass’: This cocktail is the only pumpkin spice anything you should be drinking

Somewhere between the proliferation of the pumpkin spice latte and the assault of scented candles of the same name, pumpkin spice got a bad rap.

But pumpkin spice didn’t install itself in our lives without our assent and occasional enjoyment; done well, it can make for a warming, welcoming holiday-adjacent treat.

That’s the category the Pumpkin Spice Spiked Coffee at the Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles falls into. It’s dessert in a glass — a potent mix of espresso, vodka, cinnamon simple syrup and pumpkin spice cream liqueur — that will knock your Uggs off if you sip it a little too quickly.

This is pumpkin spice the way it was meant to be enjoyed, in an alcohol-forward drink that tastes like the cocktail equivalent of the movie “Love, Actually.”

I know it’s almost December, but peppermint isn’t for everyone.

Pumpkin Spice Spiked Coffee